Listen to Daft Punk fan recreate ‘Face To Face’ using Radiohead, LCD Soundsytem and more samples

A Daft Punk fan has recreated ‘Face To Face’ using updated samples from the likes of Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem and more – listen to it below.

Whilst the original ‘Face To Face’ uses samples sourced from 1968-1982, YouTube user Nickster decided to try and redo the song using samples from more contemporary albums.

Along side Radiohead and LCD Soundsystem, listeners can also spot MGMT, Carly Rae Jepsen and System of a Down in the mix.

In the description, Nickster wrote that the project was “mostly just something I did for fun”, adding: “I wanted to see how close I could get to the original song while using entirely different samples. Either way, hope you enjoy!”

Take a listen to the new ‘Face to Face’ down below:

Last year, NME explored how ‘Random Access Memories’ became the most hyped album of its era in a special retrospective feature. In a five-star review of the album, NME shared: “By assembling a cast of their favourite musicians and delving into their adolescent memories, Daft Punk have created something as emotionally honest as any singer-songwriter confessional – and a lot more fun to dance to. Go out and rejoice: there’s something new under the sun.”

Though the pair announced their breakup back in 2021, their previous session drummer shared that the duo were working on a lost album: “I keep checking in. I’m told they’re working on it. It’s coming out of the locker. I asked Daft Punk permission to talk about it for another article, ’cause they’re very secretive as you know. And the greatest guys.”

In other news, ‘Random Access Memories’ was named the “most collected release” on Discogs.