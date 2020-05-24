Slingbaum has shared a new track titled ‘Behoove’, featuring D’Angelo and Erykah Badu – listen to it below.

The mysterious artist announced his debut EP ‘Slingbaum One’ back in January, featuring the likes of FKA Twigs, Damon Albarn, The Internet’s Syd, Bilal, and more.

Two other artists listed included D’Angelo and Erykah Badu, who appear on the song ‘Behoove’, a haunting, deep bass cut that premiered on Gilles Peterson’s BB6 Music radio show yesterday (May 23).

Advertisement

In addition to Badu and D’Angelo, the track also features former The Internet member of (and Thundercat’s brother) Jameel Bruner, Keyon Harrold, Marcus Strickland, Austin Williamson, Amani Fela Greene, Justin Brown, Chris Dave, Cory Henry, William “Cito” Civas, and Rashad Ringo Smith.

Listen to ‘Behoove’ via the BBC website (the song is introduced around the 1:50:55 mark).

Slingbaum’s upcoming three-track project is a vinyl-only release. Pre-orders have already closed, those who have already ordered their copy will receive a digital download by the end of the month; for everyone else, a limited run of copies (sans digital download) will be available at select record stores this spring.

Earlier this year, Erykah Badu teased that some new music might be on the way soon.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked if they could have “a new album,” Badu suggested that she could use the extra time the coronavirus isolation has brought to make some new music.

Advertisement

In March, Badu performed the first of a planned series of online concerts, and spoke to fans about the problems she and other musicians are facing due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Fans were charged $1 to watch Badu perform live from her living room on Monday, March 23, where she sang a number of hits as well as offering her thoughts on artists’ struggles during the pandemic.