Daniel Avery has shared two new songs today (November 24) – you can listen to them below.

Taken from his surprise album release, ‘Love + Light’, ‘, which arrived back in June, the two songs follow ‘Lone Swordsman’ – a single Avery released in tribute to Andrew Weatherall back in September.

Speaking about the new songs called ‘Petrol Blue’ and ‘Into The Voice Of Stillness’, Avery said: “I wanted to make something that would sit next to ‘Lone Swordsman’ in the world of ‘Love + Light.’ “

You can listen to the new songs here:

Avery added: “‘Petrol Blue’ was written in a studio at the very edge of the country. The views across the water without a single sight on the horizon always create a certain atmosphere in my mind, some kind of unknowing warmth.

‘Real life seems pretty distant in those moments. The track came about quickly, in the space of a few hours, and filled the room immediately. It’s named after my own little space down by the water that continues to be its own escape and a constant source of creativity. I owe my life to that metal box right now.

“Also included here is an alternative version of “Into The Arms Of Stillness”, the voice recounting the joy of when that first strobe light enters your soul. We’ll be back to that place before we know it.”

In a four star review, NME described ‘Love + Light’ as “a record perfectly captures the euphoria of club culture.”

It continued: “‘Love + Light’ feels like it soundtracks your entire night out – from your first steps into the club to arriving home after hours of raving. If you spent the weekend sorely missing the debauchery on offer at Glastonbury’s late night establishments, you can at least put on Daniel Avery’s latest album and pretend you’re there.”