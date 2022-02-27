Listen to Danny L Harle’s club-ready remix of Griff and Sigrid’s ‘Head On Fire’

PC Music’s Danny L Harle has shared a massive remix of Griff and Sigrid‘s recent collaborative single ‘Head On Fire’ – hear it below.

The song was released last month and will get its live debut next week (March 2) when the pair perform at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at London’s Brixton Academy.

Speaking to NME at the BRIT Awards 2022, Griff discussed what it was like to collaborate with Sigrid on the recent single.

“She’s just amazing,” Griff said of Sigrid. “We met at a fashion show and we’re both fans of each other. We’ve grown really close over working on each other with this song. I love it because it’s encouraging to see two pop girls come together, have a good time and there not be competition or comparison.

Listen to Danny L Harle’s remix of ‘Head On Fire’ below.

Elsewhere at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, FKA Twigs will be receiving this year’s Godlike Genius Award, while Bring Me The Horizon will be delivering the closing set on the night.

The evening will be co-hosted by comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper and grime trailblazer and radio host Lady Leshurr, alongside huge live performances from Sam Fender, Rina Sawayama as well as the recently revealed BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure.

Halsey will also pick up this year’s Innovation Award, while Bleachers frontman and super-producer Jack Antonoff will be receiving the Songwriter Award in person on the night.

