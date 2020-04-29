Listen to Dashboard Confessional cover Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

Dashboard Confessional have covered Post Malone’s ‘Circles’.

The rapper’s song broke the record for the most weeks spent in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this week – but Dashboard actually recorded their version earlier in 2020 at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

It appears as a B-side to ‘Screaming Infidelities,’ their new Spotify Singles contribution. Spotify Singles is the streaming platform’s series of originals and covers from artists.

Advertisement

You can listen to the song below.

This comes after Posty hosted a Nirvana tribute livestream on YouTube in aid of The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organisation (WHO).

During the set, which saw Malone joined by Blink-182’s Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass and Nick Mac on guitar, he also offered an update on his next album.

“We’ve just been kinda fucking sitting around the house and working on this new album I got coming for y’all, I’m really fucking excited for it,” he said, in between performances of ‘Come As You Are’ and ‘Lounge Act’.

Advertisement

He added: “Trying to put it out as soon as I fucking can, I’m really proud of the music that we’re making, and I’m having a lot of fucking fun.”