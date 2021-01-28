Listen to Dave East’s dynamic new single ‘Mercedes Talk’

New York emcee Dave East released his latest track earlier this week, the AraabMuzik-produced ‘Mercedes Talk’.

‘Mercedes Talk’ is East’s second release of 2021, following on from ‘No Lucc’, the latest track dropped as part of the rapper’s ‘East Mix’ series. It is also East’s first release since his music surpassed 1billion global streams.

East shared an accompanying music video for his new single, which follows the rapper and his entourage in a handful of urban locations. Watch the WillC-directed clip, which has been released exclusively through World Star Hip Hop, below:

Dave East released his latest mixtape, ‘Karma 3’, in August last year. In a four-star review, NME called the third tape in East’s ‘Karma’ series “a charged effort with dynamic results”.

“East remains consistent, unapologetically flying the flag for New York hip-hop. His sharpened pen game flourishes over beds of captivating soul samples, airy synths and bass kicks so hard they’ll bottom out any cheap speaker,” the review read.

Earlier in 2020, East spoke to NME about the state of hip-hop in his home city of New York.

“I’m a fan of what was going on in New York and I feel that shit is missing right now,” East said in January last year.

“There’s nobody that’s really painting pictures about their own life. All the people I grew up on, that’s the type of music they made. Nas, Jay[-Z], Cam[‘ron], they all brought you into their world”.

Aside from releasing ‘Karma 3’, East guested on a handful of tracks in 2020. He appeared on Berner and B-Real’s track ‘Fuel’, which featured on the two rappers’ joint record, ‘Los Meros’.

East also linked up with Berner on ‘On God’, alongside Los Angeles emcee R-Mean. Elsewhere, he can be heard on Kiing Shooter’s 2020 track ‘Life Like This’ and ‘All or Nothin’ by J Stone, which also dropped last year.