Listen to Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s cover of Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are continuing their series covering Jewish musicians, today offering a rendition of Ramones‘ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’.

Arriving as part of the pair’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, a series that launched last year, Grohl and Kurstin’s faithful cover of the Ramones classic is the second of eight promised performers they’re delivering this year – one for each day of Festival of the Lights.

“Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone!” a caption for the video reads.

Advertisement

“GABBAI GABBAI HEY! Ladies and gentlemen….It’s the Ramones! Blitzkrieg Bop!”

Watch the cover below:

‘Blitzkreig Bop’ comes after Grohl and Kurstin performed a metal-inspired cover of Lisa Loeb’s track ‘Stay (I Missed You)’.

On the final day of last year’s instalment, the Foo Fighters frontman shared a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock And Roll’ alongside a caption that read: “As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!) I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope.

“This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me. It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah.”

Advertisement

Other acts Grohl and Kurstin have covered as part of the series last year include Drake, Peaches and Beastie Boys.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters shared a new music video for their latest single ‘Love Dies Young’, featuring Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis. The humorous clip sees Sudeikis star as a synchronised swimming coach, with the band’s faces superimposed on the swimmers’ bodies.

‘Love Dies Young’ appears on Foo Fighters’ tenth studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, which was released back in February.