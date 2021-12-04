Listen to Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s kazoo-laced cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Big Shot’

Dave Grohl has shared a cover of Billy Joel‘s ’70s hit ‘Big Shot’ – you can watch his reworking of the track below.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been working with producer Greg Kurstin to deliver eight covers of Jewish artists for each of the eight days of Festival Of The Lights. This cover marks number six.

The pair’s heavy rendition of the 1979 track – which originally appeared on Joel’s sixth studio album ’52nd Street’ – sees Kurstin back on the piano, while Grohl once again tackles the drums; the two musicians come together midway through to perform a pair of kazoo interludes.

Advertisement

The video’s description reads: “While he claims a secular Long Island upbringing (and has songs full of Catholic and Italian imagery), Billy Joel remains one of the great Jews of musical scripture—here’s his ultimate ode to a true Macher: “Big Shot!”

Watch the cover below:

For their last cover, the pair enlisted the help of Grohl’s daughter Violet a rendition of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Take The Box’.

Violet’s vocals remarkably resemble that of Winehouse’s, with two backup vocalists also participating in the performance. The performance marked the first time Dave hasn’t provided vocals for this year’s Hanukkah Sessions.

‘Take My Box’ followed four other covers Grohl and Kurstin have performed this year so far as part of Hanukkah Sessions: Van Halen‘s ‘Jump’, Barry Manilow‘s ‘Copacabana’, the Ramones‘ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ and Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay (I Missed You)’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters will star in a new horror-comedy film called Studio 666, which is due for release next year.

Alongside the full band – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – the film will also star Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega and more.

Studio 666 will be directed by BJ McDonnell, who described the film as “a perfect combination of all things I love – rock, horror and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture.”

You can see a snake peek of the film here.