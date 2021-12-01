Listen to Dave Grohl’s smooth cover of Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’

Dave Grohl is keeping the momentum going for his second annual Hanukkah Sessions, today offering a smooth rendition of Barry Manilow‘s ‘Copacabana’.

Released as part of he and producer Greg Kurstin’s ongoing series where they cover Jewish musicians every day of the Festival Of The Lights, the Foo Fighters frontman dons a sequined smoking jacket for his cover of the ’70s classic.

“Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot!” a tweet from Foo Fighters read, along with a video of the cover.

“So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on…”

Grohl and Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions, launched last year, lasts for eight consecutive days, with a different cover being performed each day. So far this year, they’ve given renditions of Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay (I Missed You)’ and the Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’.

Acts Grohl and Kurstin have covered as part of the series last year include Drake, Peaches and Beastie Boys. On the final day of last year’s instalment, the Foo Fighters frontman shared a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock And Roll’ alongside a caption explaining what the series meant to him.

“As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!) I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope,” he said.

“This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me. It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah.”

Foo Fighters have just announced a US stadium tour set for 2022, though have already had to change their Minneapolis venue due to the original venue not complying with the band’s COVID-19 safety requirements.