A previously unreleased version of Fleetwood Mac‘s seminal hit ‘Need Your Love So Bad’ has been released, featuring vocals from the late Peter Green and a newly recorded guitar track from Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour.

The new take on the 1969 hit is one of two new versions of Fleetwood Mac classics that have been recorded to celebrate the release of Peter Green – The Albatross Man, a new book in tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac guitarist which arrives in October.

The second track, meanwhile, sees Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett playing guitar on a version of the 1971 classic ‘Man Of The World’, which also features Mick Fleetwood on drums.

While Gilmour recorded his guitar part relatively recently, Green’s vocals have been newly unearthed and are thought to have been recorded in the mid-1960s in his mother’s attic.

Gilmour, a close friend of Green, also performed his signature ‘Albatross’ at last year’s Peter Green tribute concert, which featured a performance from Hammett too.

Green, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, died in July 2020 at the age of 73.

Meanwhile, Mick Fleetwood recently shared his desire for a full Fleetwood Mac reunion, and “everyone who’s ever played in Fleetwood Mac would be welcome”.

The news comes after Fleetwood revealed this month that he has reconciled with former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham – and would like to think a reunion could happen.