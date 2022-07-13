Listen to Death Cab For Cutie’s uplifting new single, ‘Here To Forever’

Death Cab For Cutie have today (July 13) released a new single, ‘Here To Forever’ – check it out below.

The band have performed ‘Here To Forever’ on every date of their current summer tour, with the first show having gone down in Newport, Kentucky last Thursday (July 7). They’ve also been performing the album’s lead single, ‘Roman Candles’, which until last week, had only been performed acoustically at frontman Ben Gibbard’s solo shows.

The song was accompanied by a new video that was written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs.

Advertisement

The visual shows lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard packaging the band’s vinyl after overhearing a conversation with two pressing plant employees, played by comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso. In between the scenes are clips of the five-piece performing the new song in full. Check it out below.

Speaking about the new song, Ben Gibbard said: “It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times. It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

The song follows on from previously released single ‘Roman Candles’, which was the first track released off Death Cab for Cutie’s upcoming tenth studio album ‘Asphalt Meadows‘. That arrives on September 16 and you can pre-order it here.

Death Cab For Cutie’s last recent release was ‘The Georgia EP’, a collection of five covers that came out in 2020 via Bandcamp and landed on streaming platforms last January. Also released in 2021 was a 35-track reissue of 2001’s ‘The Photo Album’.

Speaking to NME in March 2021, Gibbard explained that his then-new signature Fender Mustang guitar had inspired Death Cab’s next LP. “We’ve got a lot of songs and I’m really happy with the material,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of musicians say that their new material is the best thing they’ve ever done and try to hype it up. I don’t want to give it that weight, but I can say that I’m really excited about it. I think it’s going to be a really good record.”

Advertisement

Death Cab For Cutie’s North American tour is continuing until late October. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.