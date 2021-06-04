Listen to Deerhoof’s cover of Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Don’t Talk Like’

Deerhoof have shared a cover of Sleater-Kinney‘s ‘Don’t Talk Like’ – you can listen to it below.

The San Francisco band’s reworking of the 1999 track has been released to celebrate 30 years of iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars, which is inviting bands to interpret songs from the KRS catalogue.

Deerhoof’s cover appears on an EP called ‘Deerhoof Sandwich’, which also hears them take on LiLiPUT’s ‘Hitch-hike’. Elsewhere on the EP, there are Deerhoof covers by Wilco’s Nels Cline, Shutups, Shaylee and Death Cab For Cutie’s Dave Depper.

“KRS has an enormous catalogue,” Deerhoof said of their cover choices. “How do you choose? Something about the Sleater-Kinney song though, we had to try it. We wanted to celebrate one of these magic moments when they sounded like they didn’t quite know what they were doing…when emotions were revelations, and dissonances collided in some mystery universe between intention and accident.”

They continued: “We relate to that part of us that works just like a child. We wanted to take a question mark of a song and not answer it.”

Listen to Deerhoof’s cover of ‘Don’t Talk Like’ below:

DCFC’s Depper said of Deerhoof: “[They] freaked me out when I first heard them and they still kind of do – lightning-in-a-bottle kind of music, simultaneously so random and chaotic yet deeply composed and expertly played. It really shouldn’t work but nearly always does.”

‘Deerhoof Sandwich’ tracklist is as follows:

1. Deerhoof – ‘Don’t Talk Like’ (Sleater-Kinney cover)

2. Nels Cline feat. Yuka & Ches – ‘Jagged Fruit’ (Deerhoof cover)

3. Shutups – ‘Milk Man’ (Deerhoof cover)

4. Shaylee feat. Kynwyn Sterling – ‘The Tears And Music Of Love’ (Deerhoof cover)

5. Dave Depper – ‘Twin Killers’ (Deerhoof cover)

6. Deerhoof – ‘Hitch-hike’ (LiLiPUT cover)

You can listen to the whole EP below:

Last month, Sleater-Kinney shared a new track called ‘High In The Grass’.

The heavy, guitar-driven single serves as the second taste of the band’s upcoming 10th album ‘Path Of Wellness’ (released June 11) and follows on from lead single ‘Worry With You’.