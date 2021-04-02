Listen to Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande team up on new song ‘Met Him Last Night’

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have teamed up on new song ‘Met Him Last Night’ – listen to it below.

Taken from Lovato’s new album ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’ – out today (April 2) – the song marks the first time the two pop stars have collaborated with one another.

“I’ve seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night/ One conversation, now he’s spendin’ the night/ I think I Iove him, though I know it ain’t right,” Lovato and Grande sing on the song’s chorus.

Produced by Xavi and TBHits, the new song follows last month’s ‘Dancing With The Devil’, which featured in Lovato’s revelatory YouTube documentary – also called Dancing With The Devil.

Listen to ‘Met Him Last Night’ below:

In a four-star review of ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’, NME‘s Nick Levine called it “powerful, purposeful and uncompromising,” adding that it’s her “definitive artistic statement to date”.

Last month, Lovato came out as pansexual and opened up on how her religious upbringing saw her repress her sexuality when he was growing up.

