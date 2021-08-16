Listen to Denzel Curry’s new single ‘The Game’

Denzel Curry has shared a new single titled ‘The Game’, set to feature on the soundtrack for the forthcoming Madden NFL 22 video game, which is due to arrive on August 20.

Over a Charlie Heat-produced beat, Curry addresses his rise to success and beefs within the industry.

“You don’t need to brag or dress up when all your shit flame / Sabotaging other Black men, bruh, all that shit lame / I got love for Megan, but also got love for Noname,” he raps.

Advertisement

‘The Game’ arrives alongside a retro, 16 bit-styled video made by Zev Deans that portrays a fictional football game, Zeltron 95, inspired by the original Madden 95. Watch that below:

Other artists to feature on the Madden 22 soundtrack include Tierra Whack, who contributed a new track titled ‘8’.

Curry shared previous single ‘Bad Luck’, featuring PlayThatBoiZay, back in June. The track featured on the soundtrack to DC Comics’ Dark Knights: Death Metal series, a heavy rock-styled cut.

In March, Curry and producer Kenny Beats released ‘Unlocked 1.5’, a reimagining of their collaborative 2020 project ‘Unlocked’. The updated edition featured guest appearance from Arlo Parks, Joey Bada$$, Benny the Butcher and more.

In January, Curry joined Nyck Caution on the track ‘Bad Day’, lifted from the latter’s debut album ‘Anywhere But Here’.

Advertisement

Curry’s last album was 2019’s ‘Zuu’. The rapper is currently working on his next project, tentatively titled ‘Melt My Eyez, See Your Future’, and is rumoured to be released sometime this year.