Listen to Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’ in the style of Motörhead

A YouTuber has transformed Depeche Mode‘s ‘Personal Jesus’ into a Motörhead song – listen to it below.

Denis Pauna’s creation, titled ‘What If Motörhead wrote Personal Jesus (by Depeche Mode)’, was shared on the video streaming platform late last month (January 28) and has since clocked up over 36,000 views.

The heavy riff rendition of Dave Gahan and co’s classic 1989 single was performed entirely by Pauna, who is seen singing, playing bass and shredding on guitar in the clip.

Channelling the late Lemmy, the mutton chop-donning musician screams the chorus in full-throttle metal mode. “The influences of [Motörhead] songs like ‘Born To Raise Hell’ and ‘Built For Speed’ can be heard,” he wrote in the description.

“This is bloody epic man, seriously,” said one viewer in the comments section. Another wrote: “Moustache + “reach out and touch faith”. Liked immediately!”

Fans of Denis Pauna’s work can also find a “southern metal” spin on Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ and Nirvana‘s ‘Come As You Are’ in the style of Type O Negative among many other mashup’s and performances here.

Meanwhile, Motörhead’s classic record ‘Ace Of Spades’ has been given the Funko Pop! treatment as part of the collectables company’s new Albums series. Released back in 1980, the band’s fourth studio effort celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore released his new instrumental solo EP, ‘The Third Chimpanzee’, last month. “As a solo artist, I’ve never put anything out like this. It has got some kind of primal power,” he told NME of ‘Howler’, the project’s first track.