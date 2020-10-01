Listen to DMA’s cover Kylie Minogue’s ’90s classic ‘Did It Again’

DMA’s have shared a cover of Kylie Minogue‘s 1997 single ‘Did It Again’ – listen below.

The Sydney outfit, who released their latest album ‘The Glow’ in July, uploaded their spin on Minogue’s ‘Impossible Princess’ cut to YouTube today (October 1).

Infused with ’90s-inspired electronics and guitars, DMA’s’ rendition of ‘Did It Again arrives with a fittingly retro visual that sees various ‘Indie Kylies’ taking part in a police identity parade.

“It’s like Kylie, Primal Scream and the Happy Monday’s had an orgy,” commented one impressed fan on Instagram. Another said: “Seriously release a cover album !!!!”

Meanwhile, DMA’s have confirmed the rescheduled dates for their upcoming UK headline tour. The gigs will now take place in April 2021, beginning in Southampton at the Guildhall and finishing up at Hull’s Bonus Arena.

See the full list of DMA’s rescheduled UK tour dates below:

APRIL 2021

7 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

9 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (new date)

10 – London, Alexandra Palace

13 – Dublin, Academy

14 – Dublin, Academy

16 – Norwich, UEA

17 – Hull, Bonus Arena

JULY 2021

11 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl





In a four-star review of 'The Glow', NME wrote: "Making music for the whole room to enjoy rather than just the sweaty lads in the pit – and all while refusing to water down the band's renowned fiery lust for life – 'The Glow' is a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence. "A bold step forward that sees DMA's coming into their own, it's a two-fingered salute to anyone that sneers at the idea of trying something new. After all, as its lead single's title affirms, life is a game of changing."