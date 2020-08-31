Listen to DMX team up with The LOX on gritty new track ‘Bout Shit’

DMX has reunited with his Ruff Ryders labelmates The LOX on gritty new track ‘Bout Shit’ – watch the track’s video below.

Produced by Scram Jones, the track is taken from The LOX’s new album ‘Living Off Xperience’, which arrived on Friday (August 28).

Joining Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek, the album features appearances from T-Pain, Jeremih, Oswin Benjamin, and Griselda rappers Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.

On the new track, X pulls no punches, rapping: “Been a loose cannon, been putting work in/ Name ringing bells, from School Street to Warburton/ N****s talk about battle, but they ain’t battle dog/ My rap sheet is longer than n****s catalogues/ Fuck you battle for?/ You know you ain’t winning…”

Watch the Yonkers rappers get gritty in the video for ‘Bout Shit’ below:

The release coincides with the conclusion of BET’s acclaimed Ruff Ryders Chronicles series, which documents the rise of the record label that introduced DMX, The LOX, Eve, Swizz Beatz, Jin, Drag-On, and many others.

Last month, DMX and Snoop Dogg went head to head against each other in the VERZUZ series, in what was billed as “the battle of the dogs”.

The pair ran through their hits in a mammoth 21 rounds, which saw both artists praise each other and reveal their inspirations during the live streamed event which was watched by over 500,000 people.

While going through their greatest hits, including ‘Deep Cover’, ‘Where My Dogs At’, ‘Gin and Juice’, ‘Who Am I (What’s My Name)’ and ‘Some X Shit’, Snoop also performed ‘Ain’t No Fun’, which featured the late Nate Dogg before DMX also launched into ‘Back in One Piece’, his track with Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001.