Listen to DMX’s final guest verse on Chris Webby’s ‘We Up’

The last verse DMX ever recorded for another artist before his death was for Connecticut rapper Chris Webby on the track ‘We Up’, which has now been released.

Produced by Nox Beatz and JP On Da Track, the gritty and supremely energetic record hears Webby bounce all over the track with his signature wordplay, providing the perfect alley-oop for X to swoop in and deliver a fiery verse full of tough-talking bars.

“X, it’s pretty disrespectful, n***a/ You ain’t gotta cross the line for me to check you, n***a/ My scratch game official, match game official/ That aim will hit you, sound the same as a whistle,” X raps in his verse’s opening lines.

He continues: “I woke up and broke up what I had to break/ Don’t take a earthquake to get this ground to shake/ Don’t play, you know I’m sensitive, n***a/ Have ’em never be able to find the rest of you, n***a/ I was putting work in while you was jerking off.”

The track arrives alongside a video shot and directed by Rook Director, in which Webby is accompanied by members of the Ruff Ryders Lifestyle biker gang, who have featured in previous DMX music videos. The clip also sees X’s verse rapped by a digital pitbull wearing a Ruff Ryder chain.

“This was DMX’s last ever recorded feature verse,” Webby said in a press release. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this video. I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

He added: “RIP to a legend and one of my (and so many others’) biggest inspirations as an emcee. We love you X, thank you for everything. Long live the DOG.”

You can watch the video for ‘We Up’ below:

‘We Up’ is a preview of what fans can expect from Webby’s upcoming new album ‘Still Wednesday’, which is set to be released on December 22.

DMX’s first posthumous album, ‘Exodus’ was released in May. In a three-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin wrote: “Less a cohesive body of work and more a collection of tracks, ‘Exodus’ feels a little unfinished at times, because of a lack of verses from X and the occasional filler record.

“Nonetheless, it’s a wonderful tribute record loaded with stellar individual moments, and serves as a beautiful reminder of why the world fell in love with DMX in the first place.”

Meanwhile, a new documentary titled DMX: Don’t Try To Understand was released BY HBO last month.

The film follows the late rapper in 2019 after he was released from prison for tax fraud, as he attempts to rebuild his life and career with plans of a comeback tour. It tackles both his impact on fans around the world and his troubled past, ranging from drug addiction to financial issues.

It’s part of HBO’s Music Box documentary series, which started with Woodstock 99: Peace, Love And Rage in July and includes other films on Alanis Morissette, jazz legend Kenny G, Saturday Night Fever producer Robert Stigwood and Juice WRLD.