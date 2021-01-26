Do Nothing have shared a new track called ‘Uber Alles’ – you can listen to it below.

The Nottingham four-piece released their debut EP ‘Zero Dollar Bill’ last April, with the collection going on to feature on NME‘s 20 best EPs and mixtapes of 2020 list in December.

Today (January 26), Do Nothing’s first material of the year premiered on BBC Radio 6 Music in the form of ‘Uber Alles’. The single will appear on the group’s forthcoming second EP ‘Glueland’, which will arrive on March 12 via Exact Truth.

“‘Uber Alles’ was the first song written for the new EP,” said frontman Chris Bailey. “Musically it takes a more decided, less rough around the edges approach than some of our previous material but lyrically it’s largely about being at ease with yourself, which is often tough to do.”

The new five-track EP will also feature the songs ‘Great White Way’, ‘Rolex’, ‘Knives’ as well as its previously released title track. You can see the full tracklist below.

Speaking of the project, Bailey said: “’Glueland’ is about the inevitable feeling of being thrown onto a big pile of your own rubbish and paddling around in it like some kind of dusty walrus. We worked to make the songs and artwork all feel like they came from the same universe.

“It came from recording situations that we felt very comfortable in, and the tedious absence of live shows meant that we could stagger in some new directions without having to make sure that it all worked onstage. Don’t worry, we made sure not to actually write about being in lockdown… because who wants to hear about that?”

The ‘Glueland’ tracklist is as follows:

01. ‘Glueland’

02. ‘Uber Alles’

03. ‘Rolex’

04. ‘Knives’

05. ‘Great White Way’

In a four-star review of ‘Zero Dollar Bill’, NME wrote: “If you’re faced with a sense of confusion or boredom at the state of things in life right now – then Do Nothing are the people providing your anthems.

“After all, the band have said they deal in such currencies. It might have taken some working out, but this EP has all the makings of a legendary first statement. They’re a voice that we should be immensely thankful for right now.”