Listen to Doechii’s new single ‘Bitch I’m Nice’

Florida rapper Doechii has shared her third new single of the year, titled ‘Bitch I’m Nice’.

It’s a short but punchy track from the Top Dawg Entertainment-signed artist, running just shy of a minute and a half. Glitchy production and resounding bass create the backdrop for Doechii’s sharp bars, featuring lines like “know this p*ssy good and it purr but it still got bite” and “go back to the hood hit a jugg and bring a knife to a fight“.

An accompanying visualiser also arrived alongside the single, courtesy of video producer Slimagination. It comprises sleek footage of the rapper onstage at various shows and on-set for photoshoots. Check it out below.

Advertisement

‘Bitch I’m Nice’ follows on from her previous 2022 singles ‘Persuasive’ and ‘Crazy’, released in March and April respectively. Each cut has seen Doechii explore slightly different sounds, turning the aggression up on ‘Crazy’ and pulling it back to mellow, slinkier territory on ‘Persuasive’.

She made her television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May to perform a medley of the two aforementioned cuts, backed by a four-piece band.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Doechii explained how she ended up signing with TDE after releasing her 2020 EP ‘Oh The Places You’ll Go’.

“I was sleeping on my dad’s sofa, and got this random call,” she said. “My manager was like, ‘Bitch: TDE wants to fly us out.’ I went out there [to California], and I told myself, ‘I’m not going home without being signed.’”

“I always thought I would be independent my entire life, but if I was ever gonna sign to a label, it needed to be TDE. That’s what happened.”