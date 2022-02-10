Listen to Doja Cat cover Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ for new Super Bowl commercial

Doja Cat has reworked Hole‘s ‘Celebrity Skin’ for a new Super Bowl commercial – you can listen to it below.

The pop star has teamed up with Taco Bell for The Grande Escape, a high-energy ad designed to “give fans a bold new taste of what it means to Live Más”.

In it, Doja Cat covers Hole’s 1998 chart-topping track, which served as the lead single from the band’s third studio of the same name. The new version features lyrics reworked in partnership with Hole frontwoman Courtney Love.

Set to air during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl, The Grande Escape tells “an epic story of liberation from conformity and shows Doja Cat alongside others who escape from a clown college in pursuit of discovering Live Más for themselves.”

According to a press release, the commercial is “a depiction of the exhilaration and comfort that comes from honouring and celebrating being different”.

Doja Cat’s cover of ‘Celebrity Skin’ is released tomorrow (February 11), but you can check out her take on the Hole track in a behind-the-scenes video from the ad below.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” Doja Cat said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”

This year’s Super Bowl takes place this Sunday (February 13) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will see the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Halftime Show will feature an all-star performance from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar; it will mark the first time the five multi-award-winning artists have ever performed together on the same stage.

Snoop said that performing in his home state was a “dream come true.” He also commented on the other MCs who will join him onstage. “We’re all one. We’re all united together,” he told the Associated Press.

“If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation.”

“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” he continued. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”