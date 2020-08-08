Listen to Doja Cat sample Paul Anka on doo-wop inspired ‘Freak’

Doja Cat has made her 2018 track ‘Freak’ available to stream across all platforms – you can listen to it below.

Channeling her inner Adina Howard, the rapper shares some of her deepest fantasies over a doo-wop track that takes its lead from Paul Anka’s 1959 track ‘Put Your Head On My Shoulder’.

“I could fuck him in the rain, I could fuck him in the Range/ I could fuck him every day,” Doja Cats raps on the song’s second verse. “I’ma fuck him ’til he sang/ Milkshake bring the boys to the yard, I’ma need the whipped cream/ Ain’t ever been vanilla, honey, just wait until you get a taste/ Skirt off, fuck in the backseat/ Take that shirt off, baby, put it on me/ Got me like, “Yeehaw,” ride it like a horsey.”

Advertisement

Initially released a couple of years ago via SoundCloud, the California-born musician has now made ‘Freak’ available on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

You can listen to it below:

Last month, Doja Cat revealed that she contracted the coronavirus after mocking people who were scared of the disease earlier this year.

The rapper shared her experience with the virus in a new interview, saying she didn’t know how she had contracted it.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat featured on the latest track to be released from Anne-Marie’s forthcoming second album. The rapper teamed up with the pop star on ‘To Be Young’, which follows the release of previous singles ‘Birthday’ and ‘Her’ earlier this year.

Advertisement

Doja Cat has also collaborated with City Girls on their single ‘Pussy Talk’ and Lil Wayne’s ‘Shimmy’ in recent months.