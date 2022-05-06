Listen to Doja Cat’s new single ‘Vegas’ for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic

Doja Cat has released a new single titled ‘Vegas’, lifted from the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis biopic.

Released today (May 6), Doja’s new single takes the well-known song – originally sung by blues artist Big Mama Thornton in 1952, and famously covered by Elvis Presley four years later – and makes it her own. The rapper weaves samples of Thornton’s vocals into her rendition, adding her own fiery bars and a cutting trap beat.

Check it out below.

Advertisement

Doja first previewed the song at Coachella last month, before revealing it as her contribution to the Elvis soundtrack, which is set for release via RCA this summer. Kacey Musgraves is also set to appear on the soundtrack, offering up a cover of Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’.

The film, which stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Dacre Montgomery, Olivia DeJonge, Maggie Gyllenhaal and more, arrives in cinemas on June 24. See the trailer below.

‘Vegas’ is the first new music from Doja since February, when she linked up with Tyga on his single ‘Freaky Deaky’. Since then, Post Malone has shared snippets of himself and Doja collaborating on new music, set to appear on his forthcoming album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

Advertisement

Doja released her third studio album ‘Planet Her’ last year. It included the songs ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’, ‘You Right’ with The Weeknd, and ‘Kiss Me More’ featuring SZA, among others. She was awarded a Grammy for the latter collaboration at this year’s ceremony in the Best Pop/Group Performance category.