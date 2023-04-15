Listen to Doja Cat’s relaxed new remix of SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’

Doja Cat has shared a new remix of SZA‘s ‘Kill Bill’ – listen to it and watch the pair in 8-bit form in the remix’s video below.

‘Kill Bill’ appears on SZA’s chart-topping new album ‘SOS’, and the collaboration follows the pair’s 2021 track ‘Kiss Me More’.

The remix features relaxed, languid new verses from Doja Cat interspersed with SZA’s vocals from the original track.

Alongside the song is a new 8-bit video which sees a cartoon version of Doja Cat fighting off enemies with a ball and chain.

Check out the song and video below.

The new remix arrives soon after Doja Cat teased that she has new music on the way, revealing in the process that all of it will be rap-based because she’s no longer interested in pop.

“No more pop,” she tweeted, expounding on her current tastes as an artist in another reply to a fan: “Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it.”

Doja also addressed those that have criticised her earlier rap material, boldly declaring she agrees with the take that “the majority of [her] rap verses are mid and corny”. She continued: “I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything, I just enjoy making music. But I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t [make rap music] so I will.”

SZA, meanwhile, has announced new tour dates in the UK, Europe and US behind her new album. They follow a US arena tour that kicked off in February, and three more London dates at The O2 were recently added to the run.

Tickets can be found here. Check out a full list of dates below.

JUNE 2023

1 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

5 – Paris, Accor Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

9 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

11 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – London, O2 Arena

18 – London, O2 Arena

21 – Dublin, 3Arena



SEPTEMBER 2023

20 – Miami, Florida, Kaseya Centre

22 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

26 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Centre

28 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena

30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden



OCTOBER 2023

1 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Centre

4 – Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena

6 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre

7 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre

10 – Chicago, Illinois, United Centre

11 – St Louis, Missouri, Enterprise Centre

14 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Centre

15 – San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Centre

18 – Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena

19 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena

22 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena

23 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena

26 – San Francisco, California, Chase Centre

28 – Las Vegas, Nevada, T Mobile Arena

29 – Phoenix, Arizona, Footprint Centre