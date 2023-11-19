Listen to Dolly Parton and Måneskin’s cover of ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton has shared a cover of her hit song ‘Jolene’ with Måneskin – check it out below.

The track is available as the Download Exclusive Version of Parton’s new star-studded collaborative album, ‘Rockstar’ that was released earlier this week (November 17).

‘Rockstar’ is a 30-track compilation of new songs and covers of classics like Heart‘s ‘Magic Man’, Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and more.

The track list also features 40 guest stars including legends like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sting, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and more. NME also praised the upcoming album as “bursting with [the same] life and positivity as the woman who made it.”

Check out the track with Måneskin here:

"Jolene” featuring @thisismaneskin is AVAILABLE NOW as part of the Download Exclusive Version of Rockstar, only at https://t.co/xVpXzqylYQ! pic.twitter.com/2PjtEX1YQw — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 19, 2023

Earlier this week, Parton shared that she has no interest in becoming the next US President, claiming that there have already been “enough boobs in the White House”.

The country music icon spoke about the prospect of getting into politics in a new interview with Metro. Here, she was asked about the new track ‘World On Fire’ – which sees her reveal her frustration at lying politicians and at the general state of politics across the US – and whether a ‘Dolly For President’ movement would help get things back on track.

“No. I don’t think anybody could actually do a great job at that. I think we’ve had enough ‘boobs’ in the White House,” she said.

“I would have no interest in politics. I try to do my thing through my songs, through the way I accept people and the way I try to make a difference. I’m not smart enough to be in politics, or maybe I’m too smart.”

Parton added: “Either way, I’m not qualified for that type of a job. But I’m pretty qualified to do what I do, which is to point people in the right direction, to write about it in songs or speak about things.”

Meanwhile earlier this month, Måneskin released a dramatic video for their new single ‘Valentine’.

The band have dropped the deluxe edition of their debut album ‘Rush!’ on November 10, on which ‘Valentine’ appears as a new track. The deluxe, called ‘Rush! (Are You Coming?)’ takes its title from one of the five new songs the band wrote for the album, ‘Honey (Are U Coming?)‘