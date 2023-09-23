Listen to Dolly Parton cover 4 Non Blondes’ ‘What’s Up?’

Dolly Parton has released the latest cover from her upcoming new album – a cover of 4 Non Blondes’ ‘What’s Up?’ Listen to it below.

Parton is currently gearing up to release her 49th solo album ‘Rockstar’, which will be released in November and will feature nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics including Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more.

Recently, Parton shared her cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Let It Be’ featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton. Parton also previously shared a cover of Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’.

Advertisement

Teaming up with musician Linda Parry too on her latest cover, Parton said in a statement: “First of all, I love Linda Perry. Second of all, I love this song written by Linda. Third of all, I love being a part of this video to try to make people think about what’s going on in this world today. Shout out to the little children that helped with the video! If our children don’t make it, then what will? Again, I ask ‘What’s Up?’ Enjoy.”

The video is directed by Steve Summers and was filmed at Eakin Elementary School in downtown Nashville. You can watch it here:

Perry added in her own statement: “How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote? Her version of ‘What’s Up?’ is so good. Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song. No surprise there. Being on set making the video was a comfortable easy experience. The vibe on set was chill and Dolly and I got to catch up and laugh a lot. I could go on and on, obviously I’m a fan.”

Parton recently opened up about why she never let Elvis Presley cover her hit ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Advertisement

Presley had apparently loved the song and expressed interest in recording a cover, but Parton revealed in a new interview with BBC Radio 2 why it never materialised. Parton explained that her decision wasn’t because of Presley, but rather because of a conflict with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“‘I wouldn’t let Colonel Tom Parker [have the rights to the song],” she clarified. “Elvis loved it. I talked to Priscilla not very long ago – she said, ‘Elvis sang it to me when we were on the courthouse steps after we got divorced’.

“‘He loved the song and wanted to do it. Had it worked up. They’d already called me to come down to the studio and to hear part of the song.”

However, the night before, Parker called Parton and said he wouldn’t do anything with Presley unless he had the publishing rights, and when Parton refused to give up the copyright for the song, he said he couldn’t agree to her terms.

‘I Will Always Love You’ reached new levels of popularity when Whitney Houston recorded her own version in 1992 for the film The Bodyguard.