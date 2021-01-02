Listen to Dolly Parton team up with Barry Gibb for new version of Bee Gees’ ‘Words’

Dolly Parton has joined Barry Gibb for a new version of the Bee Gees classic ‘Words’ – listen below.

The reworking of the 1968 track is set to appear on Gibb’s upcoming new album, ‘Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol.1’, which will feature new versions of songs from the Gibb family’s discography.

Besides Parton, the 12-track LP will also see the likes of Sheryl Crow, Olivia Newton-John, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and a number of others collaborate with the Bee Gees musician.

Gibb has previously shared new versions of ‘Words Of A Fool’ with Jason Isbell and ‘Butterfly’ with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

Speaking about the making of the new album, Gibb said: “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own.”

He continued: “I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it… but I think we were.”

Listen to Gibb and Parton’s new version of ‘Words’ below:

‘Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol.1’ arrives January 8 – see the tracklist below:

01. ‘I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You’ (Feat. Keith Urban)

02. ‘Words of a Fool’ (Feat. Jason Isbell)

03. ‘Run to Me’ (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

04. ‘Too Much Heaven’ (Feat. Alison Krauss)

05. ‘Lonely Days’ (Feat. Little Big Town)

06. ‘Words’ (Feat. Dolly Parton)

07. ‘Jive Talkin’’ (Feat. Miranda Lambert and Jay Buchanan)

08. ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ (Feat. Tommy Emanuel and Little Big Town)

09. ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ (Feat. Sheryl Crow)

10. ‘To Love Somebody’ (Feat. Jay Buchanan)

11. ‘Rest Your Love on Me’ (Feat. Olivia Newton-John)

12. ‘Butterfly’ (Feat. Gillian Welch and David Rawlings)

Meanwhile, a narrative biopic based on the life and career of the Bee Gees is also in the works courtesy of Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and screenwriter Anthony McCarten.

Bradley Cooper is reportedly in line to play Barry Gibb in the film, which will be produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.

In February, the Daily Mail reported that Cooper had been approached to play the Bee Gees vocalist and guitarist and that he was “in informal discussions” about taking on the role.