Listen to Dolly Parton’s ‘Let It Be’ cover with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Dolly Parton shared her cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Let It Be’ featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton – listen below.

The track was announced earlier this week as the latest preview of Parton’s forthcoming 49th solo studio album, ‘Rockstar’.

Parton previously shared a cover of Queen‘s ‘We Are The Champions’ from her forthcoming album.

Advertisement

That followed ‘Bygones’ featuring Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx, a cover of ‘Magic Man’ with Heart‘s Ann Wilson and ‘World On Fire’.

‘Rockstar’, which was announced in May, will feature nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics including Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more.

The LP ends with two covers: ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Free Bird’ featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington, who passed away in March, and Artimus Pyle, along with posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt.

‘Rockstar’ is set for release on November 17 via Butterfly/Big Machine. Pre-order the album here.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar’!” Parton said in a statement.

Advertisement

“I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

‘Rockstar’ tracklist

1. ‘Rockstar’ (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. ‘World on Fire’

3. ‘Every Breath You Take’ (feat. Sting)

4. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Steve Perry)

5. ‘Magic Man’ (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. ‘Long As I Can See The Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)

7. ‘Either Or’ (feat. Kid Rock)

8. ‘I Want You Back’ (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. ‘What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You’ (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. ‘Purple Rain’

11. ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’ (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. ‘Night Moves’ (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. ‘Wrecking Ball’ (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. ‘Keep On Loving You’ (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. ‘Heart Of Glass’ (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ (feat. Elton John)

19. ‘Tried To Rock And Roll Me’ (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. ‘Stairway To Heaven’ (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. ‘We Are The Champions’

22. ‘Bygones’ (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. ‘My Blue Tears’ (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. ‘What’s Up?’ (feat. Linda Perry)

25. ‘You’re No Good’ (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. ‘Heartbreaker’ (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. ‘Bittersweet’ (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. ‘I Dreamed’ About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. ‘Let It Be’ (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. ‘Free Bird’ (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)