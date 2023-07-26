Listen to Dolly Parton’s triumphant cover of Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’

Dolly Parton has shared her triumphant cover of Queen‘s ‘We Are The Champions’ as the latest single from her forthcoming album ‘Rockstar’.

The track is the latest to be released from the Country legend’s upcoming 49th solo studio album. Her cover of the 1977 hit sees Parton belt out through the song’s anthemic melody and includes an interpolation of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ at the end.

‘We Are The Champions’ is the fourth single to be released, following ‘Bygones‘ featuring Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx, cover of ‘Magic Man’ with Heart‘s Ann Wilson and ‘World On Fire’.

Advertisement

‘Rockstar’ will feature nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics such as Heart‘s ‘Magic Man’, Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more. The tracklist is a rock lover’s dream as the majority of the songs feature many of the greats including Sting, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and others.

The LP ends with two covers: ‘Let It Be’ featuring surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr along with Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood and ‘Free Bird’ featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington, who passed away in March, and Artimus Pyle, along with posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt.

‘Rockstar’ is set for release on November 17 via Butterfly/Big Machine. Pre-order the album here.

In other Dolly Parton news, the legendary country star recently shared that she would rather “drop dead” onstage than retire.

Advertisement

“‘I would never retire!” the ‘Jolene’ singer stated, appearing on Ken Bruce’s Greatest Hits Radio. “I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday – and hopefully one I’ve written.”

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” she said during a press conference after being asked whether she’d ever consider creating a show using a hologram of herself, in the style of ABBA’s current Voyage show.

“I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.