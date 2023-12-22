Listen to Du Blonde’s darkly comic festive single ‘It’s Christmas And I’m Crying’

Du Blonde has shared a new Christmas single, ‘It’s Christmas and I’m Crying’ – listen to the track below.

Sharing the song on their X/Twitter page, Du Blonde wrote: “I wrote a Christmas song! ‘It’s Christmas and I’m Crying’. A chrimbo bop for everyone who’s ever wanted to tear their hair out when the family come to visit.”

The darkly comic song tells the story of a nightmarish Christmas period for someone who fails to find the festive charm. “It’s Christmas and we’re all lying / To make up the chasm between us,” they sing. “It’s five o’clock, the turkey’s burnt / That lucky incinerated bird”.

Du Blonde has released four studio albums to date, including the 2012 debut under their real name Beth Jeans Houghton.

The most recent full-length record was 2021’s ‘Homecoming’. In a four-star review, NME said: “It’s a record laced with a sardonic sense of humour…and one whose author seems to revel in the joyful anarchy of not quite fitting in. “Didn’t think I’d be 30, broke and happy,” they grin on the freewheeling ‘Ducky Daffy’, summing up this explosively optimistic album in one balloon drop of a line.”

Shortly after the album’s release, they opened up about their diagnosis with Tourette Syndrome.

“Only my friends and family have known about this part of my life because after a lot of research the most overwhelming and scary thing for me was the potential for people to say it’s fake,” they wrote.

“But I realise waiting for a diagnosis feeds into this idea that anyone has to ‘prove’ they have a disability. So I almost wish I’d said something sooner. If my job didn’t involve interviews and interactions with strangers en mass I wouldn’t feel the need to talk about it on social media, but doing so means I can take control over my own future. If I tried to hide it I wouldn’t be able to tour.”

Since then, Du Blonde also featured on Maxïmo Park’s 2022 single ‘Merging Into You’.