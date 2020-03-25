Listen to Dua Lipa’s ’80s-infused new song ‘Break My Heart’

Dua Lipa has released a new single called ‘Break My Heart’ – check it out below.
The track is the latest to be lifted from the pop star’s second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, which is now due to arrive this coming Friday (March 27). In a five-star review, NME concluded that the record “is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”
Following on from ‘Don’t Start Now‘, ‘Physical‘ and the album’s title track, Lipa has now shared a final taste of the project.
On ‘Break My Heart’, Lipa questions whether falling in love with someone new will result in yet more pain. Continuing the ’80s-inspired style of previous cuts, the track credits INXS‘s Michael Hutchence and Andrew Farriss as co-writers owing to its ‘Need You Tonight’ sample.
Sharing the song on Twitter this evening (March 25), Lipa also confirmed that an accompanying video will be arriving tomorrow (March 26) – you can see that post below.
‘Break My Heart’ was initially set for release on Friday, with ‘Future Nostalgia’ following on one week later (April 3). However, Lipa announced that she had pushed forward the album during an emotional Instagram Live video earlier this week. She suggested that the ongoing coronavirus crisis played a part in the change.
Elsewhere, Lipa opened up about how her upcoming new song ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ raises the issue of sexual harassment head-on.
Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has announced rescheduled dates for her UK and European tour after the current global pandemic forced her to pull her planned shows for 2020.
You can see the full UK and Ireland schedule below
JANUARY 2021
03 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
04 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
06 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
08 – 3Arena, Dublin
09 – 3Arena, Dublin
12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
13 – Arena, Birmingham
15 – O2 Arena, London
16 – O2 Arena, London
19 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
22 – First Direct Arena, Leeds