Listen to Duran Duran’s cover of David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’

Duran Duran have shared a new cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Five Years’ to mark what would have been the late music icon’s 74th birthday.

The band’s stirring take on the ‘Ziggy Stardust’ track comes ahead of their participation in the A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day livestream tonight (January 8) – with Bowie’s longtime pianist Mike Garson organising an all-star bill of guests.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie. He is the reason why I started writing songs,” Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon said in a statement about their Bowie cover.

“Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be.”

“When we got the ‘Ziggy Stardust’ LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years’,” he continued.

“I can’t begin to explain how honoured I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

The celebration of Bowie’s birthday this year has also seen the release of two previously unheard covers from the later singer which see him tackling both Bob Dylan and John Lennon.

It was announced yesterday (January 7) that Bowie’s music is now available on TikTok, with fans able to access tracks including ‘Modern Love’, ‘Heroes’, ‘Starman’, ‘Rebel Rebel’ and ‘Under Pressure’.