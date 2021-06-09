Listen to Durand And The Indications’ downbeat new single ‘Love Will Work It Out’

Durand And The Indications have shared their new single ‘Love Will Work It Out’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song is the second to be lifted from their third album ‘Private Space’, which is due out on July 30, following previous single ‘Witchoo‘.

“I want listeners to know that through really rough times something beautiful can be birthed,” said Jones, who proclaims on ‘Love Will Work It Out’ that “All the people lost made me fall right onto my knees/ All I could do was cry and shout/ I knew I had to trust the faith that love would work it out.”

Advertisement

He added that the track was inspired by “both the [coronavirus] pandemic and social justice movements of the past year”.

“For months into the pandemic and the racial/political chaos that ensued, we found it hard to write,” the band said of their forthcoming record.

“The biggest creative dry spell we’d experienced in a decade. The constant barrage of horrible news felt overwhelming, and songs just seemed inadequate in response to police murdering people in broad daylight.

“Songs felt inadequate in the face of a virus that decimated communities and kept us apart from our loved ones. We marched, protested, cried, wiped down our groceries, stopped wiping down our groceries, unplugged, breathed, re-plugged, re-engaged.”

Advertisement

They continued: “And when music finally flowed, the first song we wrote together was ‘Love Will Work It Out.’ Because conflict and confrontation require bravery, AND so does keeping the faith in the goodness of one another. It’s a big part of what so many people are fighting for – the benefit of the doubt, the ability to be seen as whole, the space to love and trust. It’s been a tough year, but we’ve come out the other side steady and hopeful.”

The full tracklisting for the ‘Private Space’ is as follows:

1. ‘Love Will Work It Out’

2. ‘Witchoo’

3. ‘Private Space’

4. ‘More Than Ever’

5. ‘Ride Or Die’

6. ‘The Way That I Do’

7. ‘Reach Out’

8. ‘Sexy Thang’

9. ‘Sea Of Love’

10. ‘I Can See’

It follows their 2019 album ‘American Love Call‘, which NME awarded four stars in a review, writing: “The Indiana five-piece have created a timeless, optimistic listen – a great American soul record for these times, an homage to giants such as Sam Cooke and Al Green.”