Listen to Dylan’s “Bonnie and Clyde anthem” ‘The Alibi’

Dylan has shared a new single that is an ode to Bonnie and Clyde, titled ‘The Alibi’. Check it out below.

Shared today (February 9), the new track sees the singer, songwriter and guitarist take a step back from her usual guitar-driven sound and instead take a more emotional approach.

Instead of honing in on her inspirations from the rock world, this time around Dylan focuses her energy on capturing more of an ambient pop sound – revealing her more vulnerable side and creating an anthem for those familiar with heartbreak.

“I saw it in your eyes on the night that we met/ Devil in disguise, lover, I won’t forget/ Caught me by surprise, baby, I was a mess/ And, of all my mistakes, you’re the one I regret,” she sings.

The track also comes alongside a stripped-back music video, which sees the singer reflecting on her past decisions and coming out stronger because of it. Watch it in full below.

“’The Alibi’ is my Bonnie and Clyde anthem. Except I nearly let Clyde ruin my life. For me the song was written about having to let go of a relationship that meant a lot to me – despite it not being a healthy one – and wanting to express how much that person still meant to me after,” Dylan said of the track.

“I think the hardest kind of breakup is when you still think the absolute world of someone after it’s over. It’s taken a year to get this song right but I knew it was special the minute we wrote the 1st version. Ten versions later, it’s more of a celebration of love rather than loss.”

‘The Alibi’ marks her first new material since she shared the single ‘Rebel Child’ last September – a song which she described as giving her a “main character moment”.

It also arrives amid her ongoing ‘Rebel Child’ tour, which kicked off in January and has so far seen the artist play in cities including Munich, Amsterdam, Paris, Cologne, Brussels and Hamburg.

The European dates are set to continue tonight with a slot at the Vega venue in Copenhagen, and will wrap up with shows in Oslo )February 10), Stockholm (11) and Berlin (13).

From there, she will kick off the UK leg of the tour with a headline show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on Thursday (February 15), before following up with stops in Leeds, Cambridge, Oxford, Cardiff and more. Visit here for any remaining tickets.