Listen to Ed Sheeran cover Hunters & Collectors’ ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’

A new cover of Ed Sheeran performing Hunters & Collectors’ ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ has been shared online.

Sheeran’s version of the track, which was first released in 1984 by the band, features on a new 50th anniversary compilation of the Australian label Mushroom Records. You can listen to it below.

“I feel weird saying this because I’m English and we have songs that are massive in England that other people don’t know know too, but the first time I actually heard this song was at Michael Gudinski’s [Australian record executive] memorial when it was played by Mark Seymour, and what I loved about it was the simplicity of the lyrics and the randomness of it … It’s a very, very individual weird cookie but also so conversational.” the singer-songwriter said in an interview with Mushroom Records.

Last year, Seymour teamed up with Crowded House to perform the single at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. His brother, the Crowded House bassist Nick Seymour, introduced him onstage to perform the track.

The compilation Mushroom: 50 Years Of Making Noise, which is out now, also includes FIDLAR’s cover of The Vines’ 2002 single ‘Get Free’.

Earlier this week, Sheeran joined 50 Cent onstage at London’s O2 Arena to perform ‘Shape Of You’.

The US rap star was playing at the O2 Arena on Tuesday (November 21) as part of ‘The Final Lap‘, tour when a cube descended onto the stage emblazoned with the digital message “there is a monster in this box”.

Moments later, Sheeran emerged from underneath and began to sing his 2017 song ‘Shape Of You’.

Sheeran documented the surprise visit on his Instagram Story. “50 Cent has invited me to the O2 to sing ‘Shape Of You’,” he shared. He also filmed himself walking around backstage singing along to 50’s ’21 Questions’.

50 Cent, Sheeran and Eminem all collaborated on the track ‘Remember The Name’ from Sheeran’s 2019 ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’.