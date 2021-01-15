Listen to Ed Sheeran’s remix of Passenger’s ‘Sword From The Stone’

Passenger has shared a remix of new song ‘Sword From The Stone’, produced by Ed Sheeran – listen to it below.

Written during lockdown, the original song is the opening track on Passenger’s (real name Michael Rosenberg) new album, ‘Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted’.

Now, the singer-songwriter has released a remixed version by Sheeran called the ‘Gingerbread Mix’.

Advertisement

“Ed was really excited about the song when I played it to him and suggested that he produce a version that could potentially work as a radio single,” Passenger said in a statement.

“It’s not every day you have that kind of offer from a pop genius, and I’m so delighted with what he and [producer] Joe [Rubel] have come up with. It’s been such a fun one to work on.”

Released last week (January 8), ‘Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted’ was written in lockdown, soon after Passenger became newly single.

“Coming out of a break-up creates such a fragile window,” he said. “You’re so used to the safety of being with somebody and suddenly you’re out in the world on your own. And you get pissed and probably make some bad decisions.

“In some ways, you make it worse for yourself. But it’s a heady moment, losing love and being drunk. And it’s universal. Everyone goes through it at some stage.”

Advertisement

Last month, Sheeran shared ‘Afterglow’, his first new music in nearly 18 months.

“It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too,” Sheeran said of the release. “Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

The star’s last music before its release was 2019’s star-studded ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ album, which saw him team up with the likes of Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and more.