Listen to Elbow’s new single ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’

Elbow have shared their new single ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ – you can hear the track below.

The song, which shares its title with the band’s acclaimed 2008 LP of the same name, is the first preview of their upcoming new album ‘Flying Dream 1’, which is set for release on November 19 via Polydor.

‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ single also shares the same subject as the 2008 album, with the new track being written about the late Manchester musician Bryan Glancy.

“While we were recording, the realities of lockdown meant that I often only got to hear the music the lads had been making in their homes in Manchester late at night when the house was still,” Elbow frontman Guy Garvey said in a statement about the new song.

“The first thing I heard was what you hear, the drums leading into a beautiful, daring, woodwind arrangement. I was expecting a piano, not a clarinet, but Craig [Potter]’s creation perfectly encapsulated my mood at that point and the lyrics came out in the order you hear them.”

Garvey continued: “It struck me that Bryan meeting my wife Rachael would have been something to witness, a joint charm offensive of grand proportions as both are proud and brilliant and a little bit naughty.

“In my mind at that point, there was no better thing than watching my best friend dance with the woman I love.”

The track, which you can hear above, has also been accompanied by a new video which shows Elbow recording the song during the sessions for ‘Flying Dream 1’ at Brighton’s Theatre Royal.

Back in May Elbow celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Asleep In The Back’ by releasing a collection of rare tracks from that era to streaming services.