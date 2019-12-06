Eminem’s collaboration with Fat Joe has finally landed – and the track contains further disses against Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. You can listen to the track below.

The song, ‘Lord Above’, which also features Mary J Blige and Dr Dre, was teased earlier this week by Fat Joe who described it as “the most disrespectful song.”

On the song, Eminem raps: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped… Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lost to you, Nick.”

Speaking to ‘Sway In The Morning’ about the collaboration in more detail, Fat Joe said: “Shout out to Eminem, Shade 45!… You know that boy on the album! Marshy! Imma give you one line Eminem says in the song. It’s the most disrespectful song. Yo, Eminem has not rhymed like this in years.”

He continued: “The illest line to me that he said that just keeps smacking me in my head was, ‘I’m just a cracker with a barrel/Armed to the teeth/Anderson .Paak, rest in peace Afeni Shakur and her son Pac.’ Ain’t it nice? That’s crazy! Yo, this boy going too crazy! Imma going to stop.”

Meanwhile, Chris D’Elia, the comedian who’s celebrated for his uncanny Eminem impressions, has spoken about meeting the rap icon for the first time.

D’Elia, who caught the attention of the ‘Kamikaze’ rapper earlier this year after sharing his latest viral impersonation, said that he was invited to the artist’s studio in Detroit last week where the pair hung out and talked at length about hip-hop.

“This is the craziest fucking thing already,” D’Elia said in a video clip in which he recalled their meeting. He revealed that Eminem, who previously praised him for his hilarious mimicking, said: “Man, you killed that impression, it was so funny, it was amazing!”