Listen to English Teacher’s dynamic new single ‘Nearly Daffodils’

English Teacher have shared their spirited new single ‘Nearly Daffodils’ – listen to it below.

The new track from the Leeds four-piece sees vocalist Lily Fontaine pair propulsive pop-rock instrumentals with challenging self-realisations.

“‘Nearly Daffodils’ is about heartbreak and acceptance of unfulfilled potential,” she said in a press statement. “How, no matter how much you may want something, no matter how much effort you may put into something’s growth or development, no matter how beautiful you can envision its fruition; life is a bitch and about as unstoppable as a freight train”.

Listen to the new track below.

English Teacher recently recalled their struggle with imposter syndrome, revealing to NME how their growing confidence has allowed them to enter “a new era”.

The band – also comprising guitarist Lewis Whiting, drummer Douglas Frost and bassist Nicholas Eden – spoke with NME as the latest cover stars and revealed how they overcame self-doubt in recent months.

The discussion also came in light of their recent single ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’ – a track which was originally made in 2020, and reworked to be released in the summer.

“The song truly feels like the start of a new era for us,” said Whiting. “It’s amazing to have all these people behind us but it is quite jarring; it’s been a mad two years. It’s easy to forget how quickly all of this has happened.”

Elsewhere in their interview, Whiting said that the excitement of working on new music together had “massively” strengthened the group’s bond.

“I feel like the next set of songs will truly reflect where we are now,” he added. “We don’t want to sit within one sound; there’s some huge-sounding ballads coming up. We’ve got a point to prove.”

English teacher are due to kick off their biggest headline tour to date later this month. You can find all the show dates and purchase your tickets here.