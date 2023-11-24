Listen to English Teacher’s soothing new single ‘Mastermind Specialism’

English Teacher have shared their soothing new single ‘Mastermind Specialism’ – listen to it below.

The new track from the Leeds four-piece follows previous singles ‘Nearly Daffodils’ and ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’.

Speaking about the track, singer Lily Fontaine said via a press release: “Decision paralysis is an ache that has murmured in me through sitting on smaller fences, through to questioning my theology, my sexuality, my career and so on.

Advertisement

“Watching Jaco Van Dormael’s incredible sci-fi/fantasy Mr Nobody put the cause and effect of this issue into perspective; my life has been consistent in its inconsistency. 12 different houses across the country and mixed-race I’ve always been a bit in-between and I think that’s where this song, and a lot of the songs we’re due to release, come from.”

The band have also announced plans for a new show in London at Electric Brixton on May 29 next year. You can purchase tickets here.

This is in addition to their forthcoming shows in 2024.

English Teacher will play:

JANUARY 2024

28 – The Crescent, York

29 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

31 – Moles, Bath

FEBRUARY

1 – Polar Bear, Hull

2 – Whereelse?, Margate

3 – Bedford Esquires, Bedford

Advertisement

MAY

29 – Electric Brixton, London

The band were recently announced as the ambassadors for next year’s Independent Venue Week.

The next edition of the popular celebration of grassroots music venues returns on January 29, 2024, with the aim of encouraging fans to start the new year by visiting their local venue for a gig.

Meanwhile, English Teacher recently recalled their struggle with imposter syndrome, revealing to NME how their growing confidence has allowed them to enter “a new era”.

Elsewhere in their interview, guitarist Lewis Whiting said that the excitement of working on new music together had “massively” strengthened the group’s bond.

“I feel like the next set of songs will truly reflect where we are now,” he added. “We don’t want to sit within one sound; there’s some huge-sounding ballads coming up. We’ve got a point to prove.”