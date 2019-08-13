Listen to Enter Shikari’s infectious new single ‘Stop The Clocks’

Ahead of their upcoming Reading & Leeds appearances

Enter Shikari have returned with their new single ‘Stop The Clocks’ – listen below.

The Hertfordshire outfit released their last album, ‘The Spark‘, back in 2017. In a four-star review, NME described the project as a potential “crossover classic” while hailing its “accessible hooks and rich electro-rock melodies”.

Now, the band have offered the first taste of its forthcoming follow-up. Making its debut as the ‘Hottest Record’ on Jack Saunders’ BBC Radio 1 show last night (August 12), the ultra-pop-leaning ‘Stop The Clocks’ begins with glitchy keys and delivers a message of “the joys of human connection”.

The song has been previewed previously at some of the group’s live shows. Check out the animated video below.

“When someone is open and honest about their vulnerabilities, others can connect with them, and then all of us can feel stronger and more comfortable,” said frontman Rou Reynolds of the single. “It conveys the relief, warmth and freeing nature of the normalization of mental health struggles, following decades of stigmatism. A flickering flame of positivity in these difficult and regressive times.”

Discussing the reasoning behind their silence following the previous record, he explained: “2018 was the first full year in Enter Shikari’s professional career in which we didn’t release any new music. We loved how ‘The Spark’ was connecting with people and wanted to give the album its rightful breathing space .. but, not wanting to be dormant, we began a new track towards the end of the year.”

‘Stop The Clocks’ comes ahead of Enter Shikari’s return to this month’s Reading & Leeds festivals, where they will perform four sets at each site. They join headliners Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone, and Twenty One Pilots on the line-up. See the full stage times here.