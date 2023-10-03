Listen to Ethan and Maya Hawke’s cover of Willie Nelson’s ‘We Don’t Run’

Ethan and Maya Hawke have joined forces for a cover of the Willie Nelson song, ‘We Don’t Run’.

The cover is lifted from ‘Light in the Attic & Friends’, an upcoming compilation album featuring covers of songs which have been re-released by eponymous record label over the last 22 years. For their turn, the Hawkes bring a charming father-daughter flair to the 1996 original, which first appeared on Nelson’s 44th studio album, ‘Spirit’.

Speaking of the cover in a press statement, Ethan Hawke — who first ventured into music alongside his acting career in 2015 — said ‘We Don’t Run’ has “been a mainstay in our home since it was released.” He continued: “Everybody needs a good anthem song. This is one of the best.”

Nelson also appeared on Hawke’s Soundtrack Of My Life for NME in 2022, with the actor describing Nelson’s ‘Red Headed Stranger’ track ‘Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain’ as “so lonely and tragic and heartbreaking and beautiful.”

In addition to her acting credits – which include roles on Stranger Things and the Ethan Hawke-directed Wildcat – Maya Hawke’s most recent music offering arrived in 2022, with her sophomore album ‘Moss’.

Alongside the Hawkes’ take on ‘We Don’t Run’, new songs on ‘Light in the Attic & Friends’ will include a Cameron Bethany cover of D’Angelo, a Hiroshi Yoshimura cover by Mary Lattimore, and an Acetone cover of Jim Sullivan.

Elsewhere on the compilation album, Vashti Bunyan and Devendra Banhart will collaborate for a rendition of the Lynn Castle song ‘How Could You Let Me Go’. The album is set for release on November 24, 2023.

Speaking of ‘Moss’ in an interview with NME, Maya Hawke said “making this record felt like a break, like a beginning. Since then – and it’s probably what my next record will be about – I’ve started feeling freer and exploring more.”