Eve Owen has shared ‘Blue Moon’, the next single from her debut album ‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry’.

The musician, whose forthcoming record is released on May 8, worked with producer Aaron Dessner (The National) on the stripped-back song that explores unrequited love.

“‘Blue Moon’ is about unrequited love, but not the hurtful kind. It’s when you love someone so dearly that even if they turn out to be just a friend, you’re grateful,” explained Owen.

“It’s just about being endeared by someone’s mere existence, nothing more nothing less. I was sat in this feeling of admiration and I think when you take it upon yourself to truly accept unrequited love and still keep it, is when you’re finally becoming stronger again.

She added: “It was the first time I ever sang with electric guitar as opposed to acoustic, and I think Aaron captured that curiosity and excitement of mine really delicately. We wanted to capture some sort of Stevie Nicks atmosphere where I was vocally more free and spontaneous.”

The accompanying visual was directed by Eve’s sister Hannah, who said it was constructed like a “scrapbook” of moments from Eve’s life. “‘Blue Moon’ has a really raw and soulful sound. I just followed the simplicity and the power of the song, and experimented with how to echo that in the visuals.”

‘Blue Moon’ follows ‘So Still For You’, which was released in January. Owen previously collaborated with The National as guest vocalist on ‘Where Is Her Head’ from 2019’s ‘I Am Easy To Find’.

‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry’ lands on May 8 via 37d03d Records.