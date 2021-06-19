Listen to Everything Everything’s stark new song ‘Mercury & Me’

Everything Everything have shared a brand new song – listen to ‘Mercury & Me’ below.

The track is the second offering to be digitally released from the band’s new Record Store Day 10″ vinyl. The record’s other original track, ‘Supernormal’, arrived in March.

The 10″ also features a remix of the band’s track ‘Big Climb’ courtesy of Foals, while IOE AIE has remixed ‘Black Hyena’. Both of those original tracks appear on the band’s 2020 album ‘Re-Animator’.

The ‘Mercury & Me’ video was created by Everything Everything frontman Jonathan Higgs. Describing the process of creating the visual, he said: “The video was made in 3D using motion capture, and was my first attempt at capturing a live performance and recreating it in software. I tried to make an atmosphere that reflected the starkness of the song.”

Check it out below.

Alongside releasing ‘Supernormal’ earlier this year, Everything Everything also shared details of new UK tour dates for 2022, rescheduling their planned spring 2021 UK and Ireland tour by a year.

See the new dates below.

MARCH 2022

30 – Tramshed, Cardiff

31 – Rock City, Nottingham

APRIL 2022

1 – O2 Academy Leeds

2 – Newcastle University

4 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

5 – O2 Academy Liverpool

7 – Waterfront, Norwich

8 – Manchester Academy

9 – O2 Academy Birmingham

11 – O2 Academy Bristol

12 – Brighton Dome

13 – The Roundhouse, London

16 – Academy, Dublin

In a four-star review of 2020’s ‘Re-Animator’, NME wrote: “On the surprisingly huge Manchester band’s fifth album, frontman Jonathan Higgs channels his inner Thom Yorke, and writes the biggest song of his career.”