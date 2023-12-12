Listen to Fat White Family’s emotive new single ‘Religion For One’

Fat White Family have returned today (December 12) and have shared an emotive new single called ‘Religion For One’ – check it out below.

A press release introducing the song said: “Abject narcissism is our only real code of conduct anymore. Everything is thinly veiled self-interest. The post-modern post social media condition constitutes a complete death of outwardness. We are smothered by the infinite present. We have swapped art for the history of art. The game is up. The party’s over…NO SURRENDER!”

It also described the video for the song as “a portrait of corrupt ambition, aesthetic incest and the history of abstract expressionism.” The video was filmed in Paris and directed by ‘The Dream Machine’s’ Michael William West.

Advertisement

You can watch the song’s new video here:

The music marks the band’s return after four years in between their last album, ‘Serfs Up.’

Since then, they’ve remade ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ on their phones via Instagram, supported Liam Gallagher at his biggest solo show at Knebworth, made and screened a short film call ‘Moonbathing’ while frontman Lias Saoudi wrote a bestselling account of the band’s tumultuous rise to mid-level fame called Fat White Family And The Miracle Of Failure.

The publishers described the books as “the sordid and thrilling story of the country’s most notorious cult band” and “not for the fainthearted ahead of its release last year.

Back in 2021, the band were one of the first to return to live performances after the pandemic with a socially-distanced show at The Lexington in London, a gig NME described as “surely the most well-behaved Fat Whites gig in history.”

Advertisement

The review continued: “Though tonight marks a decidedly different kind of show for Fat White Family, it just feels good to be back. After all the blood, sweat and tears of the last year or so, it’s testament to the herculean efforts from Music Venue Trust and music venues everywhere that we’re here.”