Listen to Feeder’s two new singles ‘The Knock’ and ‘Soldiers Of Love’

Feeder have shared two new singles ‘The Knock’ and ‘Soldiers Of Love’ – you can listen to both below.

The double A-Side will feature on their forthcoming ‘Black’ / ’Red’ double album and follows there previous singles ‘Playing With Fire’ and ‘ELF’.

Speaking about the tracks via a press release, frontman Grant Nicholas said: “‘The Knock’ is one of the more direct, up-tempo songs on the ‘Black’ / ’Red’ album. It’s really a song about a highway or road of life and the journey in which it can take us on and the challenges we face along the way.”

He added: “When writing ‘Soldiers Of Love’ I remember having a very clear visual image for the song, almost like a film soundtrack. It’s the first time we’ve recorded bagpipes on a Feeder track as we felt they would add to the slight Celtic feel of the song. It was originally going to stay more of an acoustic style track but I felt the song could be more cinematic and grander sonically.”

The double LP, which is out on April 5, 2024 through Big Teeth Music (via Townsend Music / Absolute Label Services), completes a trilogy of albums joined to 2022’s ‘Torpedo’. It can be pre-ordered here.

“I really wanted the album to be split in two parts for the listener, CD1 and CD2, black and red rather than be one long player, almost like a musical production with an interval,” said Nicholas of the double album previously.

He added: “Making it was a very creative time for me as a writer and a real labour of love. Making the Black / Red album for me personally was a musical pilgrimage and I feel the end result is undeniable Feeder.”

Along with the forthcoming double album, Feeder recently revealed details of a new UK tour set for 2024. Any remaining tickets can be found here.