Listen to Feeder’s uplifting new single, ‘The Healing’

Feeder have shared their new single, ‘The Healing’, taken from their forthcoming album, ‘Torpedo’.

The video for the track, which you can watch below, sees the band performing on the rooftop of a building.

The song follows previous tasters from their 11th studio album – ‘Wall Of Silence’, ‘Magpie’ and the record’s title track.

Speaking about their latest single, frontman Grant Nicholas said: “When writing ‘The Healing’ I definitely had a rock musical/film track in my head. I wanted to take the listener on a real journey with this song.”

He continued: “It touches on the current world and climate we live in and also the issues and situations we are facing from day to day. I guess it’s a call to arms or a wake-up call about coming together to make change and to think about the future and the next step.”

The band are due to release their new album on March 18 via Big Teeth Music, before hitting the road for a UK tour the following month.

“We are really looking forward to going out on the road again and playing the new album material. This will be the heaviest Feeder set we’ve played in a while so can’t wait. We may revisit some heavier old school Feeder classics also and touch on some Renegades and All Bright electric stuff,” Nicholas previously said of their forthcoming tour.

You can get tickets for Feeder’s upcoming tour here. See the full list of tour dates below:

APRIL 2022

23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

24 – Oxford, Academy

26 – Southampton, Guildhall

27 – Bristol, Academy

29 – Manchester, Academy

30 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

MAY 2022

2 – Newcastle, University

3 – Nottingham, Rock City

5 – Birmingham, Institute

​6 – London, Brixton Academy