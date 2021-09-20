Listen to ‘FIFA 22’ soundtrack featuring Chvrches, Little Simz, Yard Act and many more

EA Sports have shared the full soundtrack for FIFA 22, featuring songs by Chvrches, Little Simz, Yard Act and many more.

Set for release on October 1, the latest instalment in the long-running football video game series will be soundtracked by 47 artists.

It includes the likes of Chvrches recent single ‘Good Girls’, Little Simz’s ‘Fear No Man’ and Yard Act’s ‘The Overload’.

Advertisement

Other acts on the soundtrack include Sam Fender, Jungle, Inhaler, Baby Queen and Easy Life. You can listen to the soundtrack below.

Reacting to the news that their song featured on the soundtrack, Yard Act wrote on Twitter: “It’s official!! The Overload will feature on @EASPORTSFIFA22 soundtrack. So chuffed! To celebrate, I’ll be releasing the footage from my scouting trials in the early 2000s tomorrow morning. Coincidentally, I looked quite similar then to how I do now.”

Speaking about the single recently frontman James Smith said: “We all succumb to fear most of the time, and it explains a lot about why we make the decisions we do. I imagine the chorus delivered by a Greek chorus; omnipresent, and encompassing the themes of not only this song, but the whole album. That’s what ‘The Overload’ is essentially. It’s everything happening at once, and it’s our tiny, feeble minds trying to process and cope with it. Good luck.”

It's official!! The Overload will feature on @EASPORTSFIFA 22 soundtrack. So chuffed! To celebrate, I'll be releasing the footage from my scouting trials in the early 2000s tomorrow morning. Coincidentally, I looked quite similar then to how I do now. Photo – Aiden Lee pic.twitter.com/zJvPurd6GP — Yard Act (@YardActBand) September 20, 2021

The rising Leeds band recently shared details of their debut album which is also called ‘The Overload’.

Advertisement

The album, which is released on January 7, 2022 via Zen F.C., precedes the band’s first headline tour (UK and Europe) early next year. The Leeds band are also on the road for previously announced dates.

‘The Overload’ track listing is as follows:

01. ‘The Overload’

02. ‘Dead Horse’

03. ‘Payday’

04. ‘Rich’

05. ‘The Incident’

06. ‘Witness”

07. ‘Land Of The Blind’

08. ‘Quarantine The Sticks’

09. ‘Tall Poppies’

10. ‘Pour Another’

11. ‘100% Endurance’