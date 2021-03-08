For Those I Love has released a new remix of ‘Birthday / The Pain’ produced by 2 B REAL boss Finn – listen to it below.

The track’s original version will feature on the Dublin producer and songwriter’s (real name David Balfe) upcoming self-titled debut album, due out March 26 via September Recordings.

Finn’s remix offers up “a playful, euphoric contrast to the dark subject matter on show, complimenting the single’s juxtaposition of hooks and direct, retroactive lyricism that already stood out as an album highlight”, a press release reads.

Advertisement

Listen to the ‘Birthday / The Pain’ remix below:

Balfe, who became a fan of Finn after hearing his 2017 EP ‘Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough’, explained the wider themes behind the lyrics heard in the track.

“I was six when I first encountered the fallout of a violent death. It’s such a haunting burden at that age, and still is,” he said. “‘Birthday / The Pain’ recalls that moment, the desperation of trying to make sense of it as a child, and what it’d mean for me growing up against that backdrop.”

You can pre-order For Those I Love’s self titled album here.

Writing in praise of For Those I Love for the NME 100 last month, NME‘s Jenessa Williams said: “Turning the loss of his best friend Paul Curran into a powerful living eulogy, For Those I Love offers a startlingly beautiful encapsulation of friendship, austerity and personal reckoning in the gritty vein of This Is England or Trainspotting, heightened by the subversive use of euphoric ‘90s rave samples and biting political commentary.

Advertisement

“This calibre of gut-punching music doesn’t come around often.”