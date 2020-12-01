Listen to Finneas’ first-ever Christmas song ‘Another Year’

Finneas has released a piano-led Christmas song called ‘Another Year’ – you can listen to it below.

It’s the producer’s first-ever festive track, and it’s his first standalone single since releasing ‘Where The Poison Is’, calling out Donald Trump, last month.

“I wrote this song last Christmas, with a year of uncertainty ahead of us, had I known, anything I know now about how 2020 would go, I don’t think I would have changed a word,” Finneas said of the track.

Advertisement

He added: “I hope wherever this song finds you, it brings you some small dose of comfort. The horizon is bright I think.”

Listen to ‘Another Year’ below:

Finneas has spent the past few months releasing his own solo work, including ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’ and ‘What They’ll Say About Us’.

In addition, the songwriter recently earned himself another three Grammy nominations for his work with his sister, Billie Eilish.

The pair have been nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’, as well as Best Song Written For Visual Media for ‘No Time To Die’, written as the theme for the forthcoming James Bond film of the same name.

Advertisement

Finneas has also given an update on the follow-up to Eilish’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, revealing that it won’t be released during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Finneas joined Benny Blanco to co-produce Justin Bieber’s recent single ‘Lonely’.

The song arrived in October with a Jake Schreier-directed video clip, depicting a young a Bieber, played by Jacob Tremblay, exploring an empty theatre. The lyrics tell a story of loneliness despite success, which Tremblay portrays in his solemn acting.